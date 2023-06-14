Bhopal: Nath Objects To Government Action

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath has objected to action taken by the state government against Ganga Jamna School. Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, Nath said, “Before conducting proper inquiry into the matter, demolition is unethical. This campaign is running with specific motive, what are the sources, we have to understand. Whole issue is complicated”.

On other issues too, Nath attacked BJP leaders. He said whenever Congress leaders visited any temple, BJP would start having stomach ache. “Does BJP have a contract of Hinduism,” he demanded to know.

Baijnath joins Congress

Prominent Yadav leader of Gwalior-Chambal region and supporter of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Baijnath Singh Yadav joined Congress party in presence of ex-CM Nath and former MPCC president Arun Yadav. Baijnath had joined BJP along with Scindia in 2020. Congress party sources informed that more than 15 janpad panchayat members left BJP and joined Congress party along with Yadav.

