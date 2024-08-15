Bhopal Nagar Palika Parishad: Extending No Confidence Motion Time Limit By One Year Proposed | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The urban administration department is seeking amendment in Section 43 A of Madhya Pradesh Nagar Palika Act 1961 to increase the minimum time limit for bringing no confidence motion against chairman and vice chairman of Nagar Palika Parishad and Nagar Parishad. The amendment proposal will be tabled for approval in the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to seek the consent of the Senior Secretary Committee regarding tabling the proposal before the Cabinet. The Committee has given its consent to present the amendment before the Cabinet and to bring the necessary ordinance in this regard.

As per the proposed amendment, instead of the existing minimum two-year norm for bringing a no-confidence motion against the chairman and vice-chairman of the Nagar Palika Parishad and Nagar Parishad, the motion should be allowed only after the completion of a three-year tenure from the date of their (chairman and vice-chairman) taking charge of the office.

The proposal also seeks to make a three-fourth majority of corporators mandatory for the passage of the motion, against the current two-third majority. The proposal further says that chairperson Nagar Palika Parishad and Nagar Parishad is very important post and the amendment in no confidence motion has been proposed so that chairman can work in fair and without under any pressure. The need for the amendment was felt after a few chairmen of the Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad approached the Urban Administration Department, claiming that they were subjected to arm-twisting by disgruntled corporators and intimidated in the name of no-confidence motions.