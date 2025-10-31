Brush With Infamy: From Murder & Scams To Theft And Rape, Cops Done It All |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recent case involving DSP Kalpana Raghuvanshi posted in special branch at Police Headquarters has once again brought the spotlight on police personnel accused of breaking the law themselves.

Raghuvanshi has been booked at Jahangirabad police station for allegedly stealing Rs 2 lakh and a mobile phone from the house of her friend. The case was registered on October 2, 2025, and is being investigated by senior officials.

However, this is not the first time that Bhopal police personnel have found themselves on the wrong side of the law. Several shocking cases in recent months have highlighted a disturbing pattern of misconduct in the force.

On October 16, 2025, Subedar Neeraj Kumar, ASI Harsh Wankhede, and SI Harihar Soni, all posted in the accounts section of Jahangirabad police station were booked for allegedly embezzling Rs 76 lakh by submitting fake medical reimbursement bills in the name of 20 police personnel. All three were suspended. In February 2025, cop Rajpal Thakur was booked in connection with the same scam.

In another case, constables Santosh Bamania and Saurabh Arya posted at Piplani police station were arrested for allegedly murdering BTech student Udit Gayki on October 10, 2025. Both are in jail. The accused constables thrashed the student, which caused his death a few hours later.

The crimes even included charges of corruption as well. In March 2025, a fake call centre operating under the guise of an online share trading firm was busted in Aishbagh.

ASI Pawan Raghuvanshi, posted at the same police station was accused of accepting Rs 25 lakh bribe from the accused to shield them from action. He was caught red-handed with Rs 15 lakh in cash by a special police team constituted by senior officials. However, ASI Raghuvanshi later absconded and obtained anticipatory bail from High Court.

Rape cases

Cases of rapes have also tainted the force's image. A woman from Ayodhya Nagar lodged a rape complaint against constable Nilesh Vyas, later alleging that he assaulted her in July 2025 to withdraw the case.

Similarly, a woman from Sagar district accused constable Naveen Patel and two others from Kamla Nagar police station of gang rape. In another instance, a woman filed a rape case at Jahangirabad police station against Harendra Gurjar, a constable posted in Anuppur district.