Bhopal: Newly Appointed Teachers Await Full Salaries; Monthly Shortfall Of ₹11k To ₹16k | Photo credit: IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of newly appointed teachers in Madhya Pradesh, recruited after 2018-19, are still waiting for their full (100%) base salaries. Many teachers report receiving Rs 11,000 to Rs 16,000 less than expected each month, causing significant financial strain. The newly appointed teachers have started online protests against the government, demanding full salary.

According to the existing rules, newly appointed employees were to receive 70% of their salary in their first year and 100% from the second year onward. However, a 2019 policy introduced by the Congress-led Kamal Nath government staggered the salary payments, providing 70% in the first year, 80% in the second year, and 90% in the third year.

Additionally, when the BJP government came into power, the policy was revised to provide 70% of the salary in the first year and full salary from the second year onward. During a training program for newly appointed teachers on April 12, 2023, the then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a change to the policy, ensuring that employees would receive 100% of their salaries starting from the second year.

However, despite serving for over two years, many teachers are still only receiving 70% of their salaries. Ranjit Gour, the state president of the Newly Appointed Teachers’ Association, told Free Press that the newly appointed employees have written to CM Mohan Yadav and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan via social media, demanding 100% salary payment and a reduction in the probation period.

He added that if their demands are not met in a timely manner, the employees are considering a state-level protest.

Teachers should ideally get Rs 37,233 but...

Teachers in Grade 3 were appointed with a base salary of Rs 25,300. Under the current structure, they receive 70% of this amount (Rs 17,710). Including a 46% dearness allowance (Rs 8,147) and a house rent allowance (Rs 295), their total salary comes to Rs 26,152. Ideally, they should be receiving Rs 37,233, resulting in a monthly shortfall of Rs 11,081.