 Bhopal News: Notice Pasted On Absconding Woman DSP’s Residence
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Notice Pasted On Absconding Woman DSP’s Residence

Bhopal News: Notice Pasted On Absconding Woman DSP’s Residence

Demoted as an inspector, DSP Kalpana Raghuvanshi, is now on the run after being accused of theft and occult activities. Police have pasted a notice on her official residence after she allegedly stole Rs 2 lakh and a mobile phone from a friend’s house and then disappeared

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Notice Pasted On Absconding Woman DSP’s Residence |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Demoted as an inspector, DSP Kalpana Raghuvanshi, is now on the run after being accused of theft and occult activities. Police have pasted a notice on her official residence after she allegedly stole Rs 2 lakh and a mobile phone from a friend’s house and then disappeared.

Adding to the intrigue, a baba (sorcerer or spiritual guru) often seen performing rituals at her government quarters has also gone missing deepening the mystery surrounding the official’s conduct.

After her father’s death, DSP Kalpana Raghuvanshi and her four sisters were raised by their mother. Despite struggles, Kalpana studied hard, began her career as a sub inspector and rose through the ranks to become acting DSP.

However, she was soon surrounded by controversies due to disciplinary violations, erratic behaviour and absences from duty. These issues eventually led to her demotion back to inspector and she was last posted at the special branch at PHQ.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC To Provide 512 New Houses For Sanitation Workers By December 2025 Under Ashray Yojana
Mumbai News: BMC To Provide 512 New Houses For Sanitation Workers By December 2025 Under Ashray Yojana
Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Technical Supervisor Dies After 25-Foot Fall At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Technical Supervisor Dies After 25-Foot Fall At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
Mumbai News: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Orders Vigilance, Timely Completion Of Preparations For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas
Mumbai News: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Orders Vigilance, Timely Completion Of Preparations For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas
VIDEO: 'Two Karma Yogis, Modi And Yogi, Have Transformed Image Of Kashi,' Says Vice President CP Radhakrishnan
VIDEO: 'Two Karma Yogis, Modi And Yogi, Have Transformed Image Of Kashi,' Says Vice President CP Radhakrishnan
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Announces 3-Day Grand Cultural Fest, ‘Samrat...
article-image

Neighbours claimed noticing strange activities at DSP’s quarters. She reportedly invited a baba to her home for tantric rituals and spiritual ceremonies. One of the babas allegedly took over part of the government campus refusing to leave till senior police officials intervened and cleared the encroachment.

Residents said baba would visit late at night to perform tantrik kriya (occult rituals) under the trees near her quarters. Locals said they saw the woman DSP tying an orange thread to her house gate at about 1.30 am before she disappeared.

The current criminal case against Raghuvanshi was registered at Jehangirabad police station on October 2. Her friend Pramila Tiwari accused her of stealing Rs 2 lakh in cash and a mobile phone from her house. While the phone has been recovered, the money remains missing. Police officials said efforts were underway to locate the absconding officer.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day Today: State Progressing By Leaps And Bounds

Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day Today: State Progressing By Leaps And Bounds

Bhopal News: Obscene Videos Of Minors; Cops To Raise Awareness Against Circulation Of Such Content

Bhopal News: Obscene Videos Of Minors; Cops To Raise Awareness Against Circulation Of Such Content

MP News: Member Of Parliament Considered Young At 69, Its Odyssey From Days Of Ex-CM Ravishankar...

MP News: Member Of Parliament Considered Young At 69, Its Odyssey From Days Of Ex-CM Ravishankar...

MP News: Doubts Over Kailash Makwana’s Retirement Ends, To Remain DGP Until December 2026

MP News: Doubts Over Kailash Makwana’s Retirement Ends, To Remain DGP Until December 2026

Bhopal News: Notice Pasted On Absconding Woman DSP’s Residence

Bhopal News: Notice Pasted On Absconding Woman DSP’s Residence