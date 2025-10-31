Bhopal News: Notice Pasted On Absconding Woman DSP’s Residence |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Demoted as an inspector, DSP Kalpana Raghuvanshi, is now on the run after being accused of theft and occult activities. Police have pasted a notice on her official residence after she allegedly stole Rs 2 lakh and a mobile phone from a friend’s house and then disappeared.

Adding to the intrigue, a baba (sorcerer or spiritual guru) often seen performing rituals at her government quarters has also gone missing deepening the mystery surrounding the official’s conduct.

After her father’s death, DSP Kalpana Raghuvanshi and her four sisters were raised by their mother. Despite struggles, Kalpana studied hard, began her career as a sub inspector and rose through the ranks to become acting DSP.

However, she was soon surrounded by controversies due to disciplinary violations, erratic behaviour and absences from duty. These issues eventually led to her demotion back to inspector and she was last posted at the special branch at PHQ.

Neighbours claimed noticing strange activities at DSP’s quarters. She reportedly invited a baba to her home for tantric rituals and spiritual ceremonies. One of the babas allegedly took over part of the government campus refusing to leave till senior police officials intervened and cleared the encroachment.

Residents said baba would visit late at night to perform tantrik kriya (occult rituals) under the trees near her quarters. Locals said they saw the woman DSP tying an orange thread to her house gate at about 1.30 am before she disappeared.

The current criminal case against Raghuvanshi was registered at Jehangirabad police station on October 2. Her friend Pramila Tiwari accused her of stealing Rs 2 lakh in cash and a mobile phone from her house. While the phone has been recovered, the money remains missing. Police officials said efforts were underway to locate the absconding officer.