Bhopal: Muslim Rashtriya Manch Lays Stress On Uniform Civil Code

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) patron Indresh Kumar has said that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be implemented in the country. He demanded to know whether it is justified to block roads for prayers. If other religions will follow it, it will create problems in country. Such practice should immediately be stopped. He was speaking on the last day of four-day discussion session on Sunday.

He said, “Muslim population is 20 crore in country and hardly 3% of them are graduates. It leads to crime. Overall 17% Muslims live in India and resources are only 6%. Situation is explosive.” He demanded ban on cow sacrifice on Eid-al-Adha ( Bakrid). Instead, Manch will start ‘cow seva’ on the occasion.

He said, “In case of love jihad, identity of boys always remain different and it leads to conversion. If it needs to hide identity, then such love does not survive. Love and affection are being tarnished. Murder and conversion are taking place in the name of love.”

He further said, “Manch will celebrate Rakhi festival as International Rakshabandhan. Manch will collectively celebrate festival of Rakshabandhan in honour of women at over 100 places.”

He added, “Public awareness campaign will be held from August 20 to September 30. Manch will spread message of unity, integrity among 50 lakh people. For this, a target has been set to contact 15 lakh families for which 3,000 meetings will be organised.”