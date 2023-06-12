Bhopal: 'Asha' Tranqualised Near State Border

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of Kuno National Park in Sheopur district tranqualised Namibian female cheetah Asha near the border of Ashoknagar and Shivpuri on Sunday evening. They then brought her back to Kuno jungles in a special vehicle. For past one month, Asha had been roaming outside Kuno jungle.

“ At about 6.30 pm on Sunday, Asha was tranqualised near border of Ashoknagar and Shivpuri. She is being brought back to Kuno jungle,” said a senior forest officer of Kuno National Park.

He said that a team led by field director Uttam Sharma went to the area where Asha was spotted. A team of specialists tranqualised her. On Saturday too, forest team had tried to capture Asha through tranqualisation but failed.

Asha crossed limits of Kuno jungle and began moving in nearby areas. Later, she moved to Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district and stayed there for few days. During this period, she was making regular kills to survive.

Afterwards, she moved to Pichore where she stayed in mining area for some days. In last few days, she began moving towards Ashoknagar.

After working on the all possibilities, it was decided to tranqualise her. “We cannot afford to leave Asha alone for long and waste her fertility days,” a Kuno officer had told Free Press recently.

After returning to Kuno, Asha will join other cheetahs, which were released in Kuno jungle recently. This was for the second time that Asha had moved out Kuno jungle to explore new hunting grounds.