Bhopal: Muskan makes India smile as she wins 4 gold medals in Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship 2022

Muskan Khan shows her gold medals | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s 18-year-old weightlifter Muskan Sheikh Khan has made India proud by winning four gold medals at open federation Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship 2022, which is underway in Auckland, New Zealand. The championship that began from November 24 will end on December 4.

During the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship, Muskan Khan beat competitors in the squat, bench press, and deadlift, and won three gold medals. She won the fourth gold medal in overall performance. She won the four gold medals in sub-junior, minus 63kg weight category.

Muskan Khan’s first coach and her father Mohammad Dara Khan said, “I always asked my daughters to pursue something they love. When I saw that Muskan had a knack for sports, I asked her to join handball and there she alone used to make the team win. She has immense strength in her. When I saw her potential, I asked her to join powerlifting. Initially, I trained her.”

Muskan started weightlifting three years back. During Covid period, she worked out and practised at home.

“I have told all my daughters never to do anything just to get a job. Just work hard and everything else will follow. Muskan was always interested in sports,” Mohammad Dara Khan said.

Earlier, Muskan Khan had won two gold medals and one silver medal in a national powerlifting tournament. There, she qualified for 22-member Indian contingent for the federation Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship 2022.

After returning from New Zealand, Muskan will participate in junior weightlifting championship in December this year.