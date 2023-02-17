Bhopal Music Carnival: Punjabi singer Kaka to perform today

Punjabi singer Kaka | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopalites will witness the live performance of singers Kaka, Paradox and Akhil under ‘Bhopal Music Carnival’. The three-day event will be held at Kaliasot Ground in the city from February 17.

AIE Director Jatin Arora told media persons in the city on Thursday that this kind of concert is being organised for the first time on the lines of metro cities.

FP Photo

The performance of Punjabi singer Ravinder Singh who is known as ‘Kaka’ will be held on inaugural day i.e. February 17. The performance of rapper Tanishq Singh ‘Paradox’ and Bollywood playback singer Akhil Pasreja, known mononymously as Akhil will be held on February 18 and 19. Besides, food lovers will be able to enjoy delicious dishes in the Food Zone. There will also be game zones and arrangements for camping.

More than 15 artists to showcase their talent

Co-convenor of the show, Mit said that more than 15 artists will showcase their talent in this programme.“The programme will be organised every year. We are trying to organise it for seven days starting next year.

Security and Production In-charge of Bhopal Music Carnival, Manish Chauhan said “We have tried to provide a safe environment to the people in the event. For this, a team of 50-60 bouncers will be deployed to take care of the security arrangements.” Besides, CCTV cameras have been installed everywhere at the venue, he said.