Bhopal: Municipal ward officer suspended for seeking bribe

BMC commissioner placed a municipal ward officer under suspension and also initiated action against the zonal officer, for seeking bribe from an applicant.

Krishnachandra Bhargav, a resident of Iqbal Nagar, ward number 69, had submitted an application at the ward office for mutation. The ward officer Razeemuddin sought money from Bhargav for mutation of his land. Bhargav had raised his issue before the media and taking cognizance of the report, the CM ordered immediate action against the responsible persons.

BMC commissioner KVS Chowdhary Kolsani in an inquiry found the ward officer guilty of seeking bribe. The commissioner placed the officer under suspension and also ordered a departmental inquiry against him. The commissioner also issued a show cause notice to the zonal officer Umakant Sharma seeking reply within 24 hours. A BMC contractual worker Rahul Saahoo was removed from the job as well, as he too was involved in seeking bribe.