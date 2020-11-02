Bhopal: Farmers’ subsidies to be merged into one, says CM Chouhan

BHOPAL: The government plans to merge all the subsidies given to farmers under different schemes into one and transfer the money to their accounts at one go, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He said the villagers would be given ownership right of their lands and houses, so that they might get bank loans.

Those who have mud houses will be given financial aid to construct concrete buildings within three years, he said.

Chouhan on Monday transferred Rs 100 crore to the accounts of half a million farmers under Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna.

The farmers of all districts, other than the 19 where the by-elections are being held, got the money. Each farmer was given Rs 2, 000.

A sum of Rs 6,000 is being given to the farmers under the Prime Minister’s Kisan Kalyan Yojna in three installments every year, he said.

Besides, they are being given Rs 4,000 under the Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna. So each farmer is going to get Rs 10,000 every year.

The scheme will benefit nearly eight million farmers in the state, he said. He also said a farmer did not require permission for felling a tree or planting a sapling.

A farmer has to go through a lengthy process for permission to plant a sapling or to fell a tree under social forestry, he said, adding that a new act will be passed to avoid that cumbersome procedure.

The government is set to launch a scheme to help class 12 passed girls to set up their own business, the chief minister said. Chouhan further said paddy and millet would soon be purchased. The farmers will get incentive for growing maize, Chouhan said.