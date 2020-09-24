Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited lock horns over diesel supply

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has locked horns with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) over irregularities in diesel supply through tankers. The BMC has detected financial loss due to diesel supply and therefore has asked BPCL to supply diesel through tankers with 18,000-litre capacity and not from tankers with a capacity below it. The BPCL has started supplying diesel through tankers with 12,000 litres of capacity. This requires three tankers to fill BMC storage tank that can be easily filled by tankers with 18,000-litre capacity.

BPCL often sends tankers of less storage capacity, increasing number of trips every time. The cost of every trip has to be borne by BMC. The irregularity was detected by BMC officials who say they will not allow it in future. The cost of a tanker ferrying diesel from BPCL depot to BMC diesel tank depot is approximately Rs 4,500. It causes monetary loss to BMC for every extra tanker.

The Corporation officials held a meeting with BPCL officials and asked them not to send any tanker below the capacity of 18,000 litres. If they send it, it will not be allowed to enter depot. “We have asked BPCL officials to send tankers with larger capacity so that we don’t suffer financial loss,” BMC diesel tank incharge Prem Shankar Shukla said.