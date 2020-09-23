Bhopal: Incessant rain batters three-day 'Rang Sangeet' to be organised by MPSD

BHOPAL: As it was raining since Wednesday morning, the Madhya Pradesh Drama School decided not to allow the audience on the concluding day of three-day concert ‘Rang Sangeet’.

The event, however, was held on the premises of the school and it was live streamed on its Facebok page.

Before the vocal recital of Nagin Tanveer, the director of school apologised to the audience especially those who had left their home for the function venue.

Singer Nagin who is daughter of theatre doyen Habib Tanvir presented around 10 songs of plays including Agra Bazar, Jahrili Hawa, Mitti ki Gadi etc. in Hindi, Urdu, Bangla and in Chhattisgarhi dialect, delighted the a few audience that was present She began with ‘Sab sheesh jhuko…’. She also presented a song ‘Ramnath ka Jeewan…,’ earned applause from the audience.

Nagin told Free Press that she is very happy because she got a chance to perform after a gap of around seventh months. “It is a good initiative for the school to organise events in the open stage during Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

The school organised the three-day concert under ‘Open air event’. In Unlock 4.0, the Government of India has permitted cultural events in open air auditoria from September 21; provided the number of persons present doesn’t exceed 100 and all Covid norms are followed.