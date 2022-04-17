Bhopal: Municipal commissioner inspects under-construction projects

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Commissioner (BMC) KVS Choudary inspected construction works of commercial and residential complexes being built in different areas of the city by the civic body on Saturday, according to official information.

As per information, Choudary also instructed to expedite the works by making weekly plans and completing all the works expeditiously. Choudary also directed concerned people to complete the work by setting weekly targets and to take action as per the revised proposal in Shahjahabad Old Central Workshop.

The BMC has allotted a budget of Rs 140 crore for the construction of commercial complexes and Rs 300 crore for building residential complexes under Housing for all Scheme in the state capital this year, as per BMC budget 2022-23.

Municipal commissioner KV S Choudary on Saturday inspected the works of commercial-cum-residential complex under construction at different locations including Fatehgarh Fire Brigade, old central workshop at Shahjahabad, Bal Vihar Commercial Complex, Laxmi Talkies Commercial Complex and Putlighar bus stand, according to official information from BMC.

Choudary directed to complete the works at a fast pace and expeditiously by preparing weekly plans for the works and to take action as per the revised proposal. He asked officials to complete the remaining works of construction of 32 shops at Bairasia road stand at a fast pace.

