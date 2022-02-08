Bhopal: Multi-layered, multi-crop family farming yields fruits

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A multi-layered, multi-crop, fruit forest farming model has proved fruitful in Madhya Pradesh, according to the agriculture department.

According to the department official Avinash Dangi, a farmer of Bistan in Khargone district has prepared a self-reliant model of agriculture for the economic progress of farmers.

His is multi-layered, multi-crop, fruit forest family farming model and by adopting this, he has earned good profit. Along with farmers, this model will benefit the agricultural land and the environment.

Agriculture based on this model will help in nutrient and pest management, efficient use of irrigation water, more production with less cost and saving time. The production of essential crops of the family's requirement will be possible at one place.

Dangi has started farming according to this model in one hectare of his agricultural land in June 2021. He is doing innovative experiments by cultivating 70 types of crops. At present, 18 types of vegetables, 32 types of fruits and four spice crops are grown in his field. These crops are planted in 360-feet long 21 rows. A crop planted using advanced agricultural techniques is yielding better production.

Dangi has grown green coriander, groundnut, urad, marigold flower and sweet corn crops from June to December 2021, due to which he has earned profit of about Rs 1 lakh. In his model, fruits, vegetables, grains and pulses are grown in several rows keeping in mind the needs of a family during each season. At present, crops suitable for the season have been planted. Drip and flood irrigation is also being used.

Vegetables used in fast food are also being produced. Along with Indian vegetables, he has also grown vegetables in South China and East Asia. Among them green and black bokchoy, green and red lettuce, baccala, barbati, broccoli, French beans, cauliflower, red and white radish, red and green cabbage, purple and orange cauliflower, spinach and fenugreek are the main crops. Papaya, drum stick, banana, four species of custard apple, seven species of guava, coconut, sweet lime, orange, mango, lemon, jackfruit, chikoo, fig, red and green amla, jamun, pomegranate, water-apple, litchi, cherry phalsa, cashew and Ramphal have also been planted in the field.

At present, the crops of arhar, gram, turmeric and ginger are about to ripen. In their place, preparations are being made to plant cucumber, bitter gourd, coriander, tomato, moong and medicinal crops.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 09:53 PM IST