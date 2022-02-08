Bhopal: Hijab will not be allowed in MP schools, says school education minister Parmar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Karnataka, the Hijab row has now reached Madhya Pradesh. The school education minister Inder Singh Parmar has said that Hijab is not part of school uniform and the dress code should be implemented strictly.

Talking to a section of media, Parmar said on Tuesday that the school education department will examine the issues related with school uniforms. When asked if there would be a ban on Hijab in Madhya Pradesh, the minister replied that it was not part of the school uniform. Therefore it should be banned.

The school education minister said that the school education was being presented in a wrong manner in a planned manner.

“Such traditions should be followed at home only. We will get the issue examined after calling a meeting of senior officials of the school education department,’ said the minister.

The department is working dress code in schools so that students remain disciplined. Important instructions related with the school uniform will be released soon, for the next academic session, said school education minister, Parmar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 01:39 PM IST