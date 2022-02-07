Bhopal: Attempt to set afire tehsildar leading anti-encroachment drive in Rajgarh district

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): There was an attempt to set afire a tehsildar posted in Pachore of Rajgarh district during an anti-encroachment drive in the town. The tehsildar was leading the drive, said police on Monday.

Rajgarh Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma told Free Press that the tehsildar of Pachore Rajesh Sarote led a team to remove encroachment done by a political leader Bhagwan Singh Rajput.

When the team started removing the encroachment, Bhagwan Singh brought a bottle of petrol from inside the house and tried to douse the tehsildar and its team. The anti-encroachment team and the tehsildar fled from the spot saving their lives.

The police have registered the case under Sections 353, 285 and 326-B of IPC against the three including Bhagwan Singh and his two brothers into the case, whereas all the three are on run.

Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said it is a serious matter as the BJP leader tried to burn the tehsildar and staff who had come to remove the encroachment. The state government should take strict action against the accused, he said.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 11:24 PM IST