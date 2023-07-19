Bhopal: Multi-Crore Housing Land Scam: EOW Registers Case After 3 Yrs

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against the director of Hazrat Nizamuddin Housing Cooperative Society in Bhopal and two more for selling land reserved for educational purpose and drawing financial benefits. The land is worth Rs 20 crore.

The EOW took almost three years to register the case pertaining to land scam. The scam took place from 2002 to 2006 and the matter was reported to police in 2020. EOW SP Rajesh Mishra said case had been registered against the then director of Hazrat Nizamuddin Housing Cooperative Society Siraz Ahamad, the then director of Kunjan education committee KB Khare (now dead) and director of HN Education and Welfare society Abdul Haleem.

Hazrat Nizamuddin colony’s land is spread across 20,000 square feet. Of the total, 12,000 square feet and another parcel of 9,780 square feet were reserved for community hall and educational activities respectivley.

However, Siraz Ahamad sold the land to KB Khare at a price way below the market rate and earned huge amount of money as commission.

When Kunjan education committee headed by KB Khare did not construct community hall and school on the land, the members of Hazrat Nizamuddin organisation decided to take back the land and sell it to other organisation. The land was sold to director of HN Education and Welfare Society (HNEWS) Abdul Haleem at a price below the market rate. The organisation NHEWS was not registered when its office bearers had purchased the land. After purchasing the land, organisation did nothing to promote educational activities.

The EOW has registered FIR and started investigation.

