Bhopal: MSc student kills self at MLA’s house in Shyamla Hills

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up of his deteriorating health conditions, an MSc student committed suicide at the house of a Congress MLA, where he had been residing since a long time, the Shyamla hills police of Bhopal said on Sunday.

SHO of Shyamla hills police station, Umesh Yadav told Free Press that the youth who took the extreme step has been identified as Teerath Singh (22), a native of Dindori. He had been residing at the house of the Congress MLA named Omkaar Singh Markaam for the past four years.

During investigation, the police learnt that Teerath was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019 and had been undergoing treatment since then. He often used to remain depressed due to his deteriorating health condition. On late Saturday night, at around 12, he hanged himself in the hall of the Shyamla hills-located house and was spotted by his roommate, who informed the police immediately.

The cops also recovered a suicide note from the spot, on going through which, they learnt that Singh took the extreme step due to his deteriorating health condition. The handwriting on the suicide note was matched with Singh’s original handwriting, which was found to be similar. Singh’s body was referred for post-mortem and was then handed over to his kin on Sunday, SHO Yadav said.