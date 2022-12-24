e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Corrupt will not be spared, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Corrupt will not be spared, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct mock drills at hospitals

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the corrupt will not be spared.

The officials should adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drug peddlers and criminals and crush them. The Chief Minister made the statement at a meeting in Agar-Malwa where he was virtually reviewing the progress of welfare schemes and law and order situation.

The people should not get panicked about the re-emergence of covid-19, but everyone must wear masks, take booster dose and follow the corona-related norms.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct mock drills at hospitals.

He expressed concern over the 59% completion of work of the PM’s Urban Housing scheme.

He wanted to know the reasons for not completing the work, though installments were given. He directed the officials to deal with the complaints about the quality of pipeline under Jal Jeevan Mission in Susner Nagar.

Read Also
Bhopal: Rao pulls up ministers, asks them to give importance to party workers
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Contractual health workers gherao minister, 3 held

Bhopal: Contractual health workers gherao minister, 3 held

Madhya Pradesh: BJP comes up with blueprint to win 103 lost assembly seats

Madhya Pradesh: BJP comes up with blueprint to win 103 lost assembly seats

Bhopal: Corrupt will not be spared, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Corrupt will not be spared, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopalites gear up for New Year celebrations amid Covid scare

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopalites gear up for New Year celebrations amid Covid scare

Bhopal: Man who ran over 2 with stolen vehicle arrested

Bhopal: Man who ran over 2 with stolen vehicle arrested