Bhopal: Corrupt will not be spared, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the corrupt will not be spared.

The officials should adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drug peddlers and criminals and crush them. The Chief Minister made the statement at a meeting in Agar-Malwa where he was virtually reviewing the progress of welfare schemes and law and order situation.

The people should not get panicked about the re-emergence of covid-19, but everyone must wear masks, take booster dose and follow the corona-related norms.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct mock drills at hospitals.

He expressed concern over the 59% completion of work of the PM’s Urban Housing scheme.

He wanted to know the reasons for not completing the work, though installments were given. He directed the officials to deal with the complaints about the quality of pipeline under Jal Jeevan Mission in Susner Nagar.