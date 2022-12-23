Bhopal: Rao pulls up ministers, asks them to give importance to party workers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Murlidhar Rao has advised the ministers to give importance to the party workers and to pay attention to their image.

He also urged the legislators to keep away from doing any such thing as would tarnish the party’s image. He made the statement on Friday when an informal meeting of the ministers was held at the BJP office after a long time.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state president of the party VD Sharma and organising general secretary Hitanand Sharma were present at the meeting.

The leaders of the BJP organisation recently toured the state. Rao discussed the feedback that the party leaders got during the tour with the ministers.

Regional orginising general secretary Ajay Jamwal visited different parts of the state and discussed various issues with the party workers. During the interaction, it came to light that the party men are angry with the ministers. Therefore, they have been told to change their attitude, so that the party men’s annoyance may not reflect in the election.

The ministers are the face of the party and that of the government before the masses, and if they do anything wrong, it adversely affects the party, Rao said.

Many disputes related to the ministers have cropped up and they are tarnishing the image of the party, he said.

A few ministers expressed their anger against the bureaucracy which puts a spanner in their work.

Chouhan advised the minister to focus on Vikas Yatras. As a little time is left for the elections, the Congress will spare no effort to defame the government by making false allegations, so party should be ready to confront those charges with courage, Chouhan said