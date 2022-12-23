Bhopal: Woman consumes poison in Ashoka Garden, dies during treatment

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old woman died after she consumed poison at her house in Ashoka Garden locality on Thursday evening. The police said the woman was rushed to Hamidia hospital where she died during treatment.

The Ashoka Garden police station house officer Alok Shrivastava told Free Press that the woman who took the extreme step had been identified as Ayushi Jain (20), a resident of Ashoka Garden area. The woman left her studies after passing intermediate exams.

According to police, Ayushi consumed celphos to commit suicide. As her condition deteriorated, her family members rushed her to Hamidia Hospital.

The police have recovered celphos from the suicide spot but they were not able to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step taken by the woman. The body has sent for post-mortem. Further investigations are underway.