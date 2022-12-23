e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Woman consumes poison in Ashoka Garden, dies during treatment

Bhopal: Woman consumes poison in Ashoka Garden, dies during treatment

According to police, Ayushi consumed celphos to commit suicide

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old woman died after she consumed poison at her house in Ashoka Garden locality on Thursday evening. The police said the woman was rushed to Hamidia hospital where she died during treatment.

The Ashoka Garden police station house officer Alok Shrivastava told Free Press that the woman who took the extreme step had been identified as Ayushi Jain (20), a resident of Ashoka Garden area. The woman left her studies after passing intermediate exams.

According to police, Ayushi consumed celphos to commit suicide. As her condition deteriorated, her family members rushed her to Hamidia Hospital.

The police have recovered celphos from the suicide spot but they were not able to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step taken by the woman. The body has sent for post-mortem. Further investigations are underway.

Read Also
Bhopal: Christmas gives message of peace & harmony, says Archbishop
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Rao pulls up ministers, asks them to give importance to party workers

Bhopal: Rao pulls up ministers, asks them to give importance to party workers

Bhopal: Congress MLA Patel leaves party’s press meet in a huff, saying his seniority was not...

Bhopal: Congress MLA Patel leaves party’s press meet in a huff, saying his seniority was not...

Bhopal: Married woman raped, accused booked

Bhopal: Married woman raped, accused booked

Bhopal: Terminated CRPF personnel held for forging joining letter

Bhopal: Terminated CRPF personnel held for forging joining letter

Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS Bhopal prepares for Covid variant

Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS Bhopal prepares for Covid variant