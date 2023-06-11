Bhopal: MPSTDC To Open Offices In Ayodhya, Varanasi, Lucknow

Madhya Pradesh tourism minister Usha Thakur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Tourism and Development Corporation (MPSTDC) plans to promote the state among pilgrims and tourists visiting Ayodhaya, Varanasi and Lucknow.

The corporation is opening its office in these three cities of Uttar Pradesh, which witness a large number of tourists visit every year. The under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to be a big draw.

An office of MPSTDC will open in Hotel Gomti located on Sapru Marg in Hazratganj in Lucknow on June 13. Tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur will inaugurate it.

Managing director of MPSTDC Kaushlendra Vikram Singh told Free Press that they were opening marketing office in the three cities to draw tourists to Madhya Pradesh.

“Number of tourists, mostly religious, is increasing in cities. We want to make them aware about the culture and amenities in MP so that they can visit the state.” Offices in Varanasi and Ayodhya will open within a month.