 Bhopal: MPSTDC To Open Offices In Ayodhya, Varanasi, Lucknow
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: MPSTDC To Open Offices In Ayodhya, Varanasi, Lucknow

Bhopal: MPSTDC To Open Offices In Ayodhya, Varanasi, Lucknow

Minister Usha Thakur to inaugurate Lucknow office on June 13

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh tourism minister Usha Thakur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Tourism and Development Corporation (MPSTDC) plans to promote the state among pilgrims and tourists visiting Ayodhaya, Varanasi and Lucknow.

The corporation is opening its office in these three cities of Uttar Pradesh, which witness a large number of tourists visit every year. The under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to be a big draw.

An office of MPSTDC will open in Hotel Gomti located on Sapru Marg in Hazratganj in Lucknow on June 13. Tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur will inaugurate it.

Managing director of MPSTDC Kaushlendra Vikram Singh told Free Press that they were opening marketing office in the three cities to draw tourists to Madhya Pradesh.

“Number of tourists, mostly religious, is increasing in cities. We want to make them aware about the culture and amenities in MP so that they can visit the state.” Offices in Varanasi and Ayodhya will open within a month.

Read Also
Bhopal: 6 Youths Attack BBA Student With Sticks & Swords After He Refused To Throw Liquor Party In...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 48-Yr-Old Married Woman Raped By 28-Yr-Old Friend

Bhopal: 48-Yr-Old Married Woman Raped By 28-Yr-Old Friend

Bhopal: Vote For Narmada Jal, Declare Residents Of Oldest Colony On H’bad Road

Bhopal: Vote For Narmada Jal, Declare Residents Of Oldest Colony On H’bad Road

Bhopal Sextortion: Scammers Make Video Call To Victim On False Pretext And Merge Their Video With...

Bhopal Sextortion: Scammers Make Video Call To Victim On False Pretext And Merge Their Video With...

Bhopal: MPSTDC To Open Offices In Ayodhya, Varanasi, Lucknow

Bhopal: MPSTDC To Open Offices In Ayodhya, Varanasi, Lucknow

MP: BJP's National General Secy Tarun Chugh In Gwalior For 4 Days, Will Visit All 4 Lok Sabha...

MP: BJP's National General Secy Tarun Chugh In Gwalior For 4 Days, Will Visit All 4 Lok Sabha...