Bhopal: MPs eyeing for assembly seats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members are keeping their eyes on assembly seats. Such MPs are in a mood to become legislators and play an active role in state politics.

Consequently, the legislators and the MPs in many constituencies seem to have been locked in political wrangling.

Member of Parliament from Guna KP Yadav is eyeing for Mungawali assembly seat. Yadav is not on good terms with Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Yadav may not get party ticket from Guna Lok Sabha constituency, so he wants to contest assembly election.

Similarly, BJP MP from Hoshangabad Rao Udaipratap Singh is keen to contest assembly election from Tendukheda assembly constituency. He is a strong contender for the seat. Before becoming an MP, Singh won from Tendukheda assembly constituency on the Congress ticket.

Since the seat belongs to the Congress, Singh may contest from this constituency.

MP from Ratlam Guman Singh Damor is eyeing for Sailana assembly constituency. Damor won the assembly election from Jhabua in 2018.

In 2019, he fought the Lok Sabha election, but wants to contest Vidhan Sabha election again.

Member of Parliament from Rajgarh Rodmal Nagar may also be asked to contest assembly election this time. He may be given party ticket to contest from Rajgarh assembly constituency. Nagar, who won the Lok Sabha elections twice, wants to contest an assembly election.

Similarly, Rajya Sabha member Sumer Singh Solanki may be asked to contest assembly election this time.

Solanki may be pitted against former minister Bala Bachchan from Pansemal or any other constituency in Barwani district.

Since the MPs have shown their keenness to fight the assembly election, there seems to be an internal wrangling between the legislators and those who wish to contest the upcoming polls in the state. These issues may set off a row in the party.