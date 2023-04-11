MP: Bhopal to remain cloudy till April 14, light rain expected

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It has been a not-so hot April in Madhya Pradesh this year. In 10 days of April, the temperature in all cities of MP except Rajgarh, stayed below 40 degree celsius, as per a report from Dainik Bhaskar.

The Meteorological department hints change in weather in coming days. It will be cloudy in Bhopal till April 14, followed by drizzle. Rains may occur in the afternoon due to moisture. However, the effect of heat will increase. The mercury can reach up to 38 degrees in the afternoon, while the temperature can remain up to 25 degrees at night.

The weather has changed in the state for the last three days. Light drizzle occurred in Dhar on Monday, while many cities remained cloudy. The weather will be clear on April 11 and 12, but after that it will be cloudy again. Western Disturbance will be active again from 16th April. Its effect can be seen in the state.