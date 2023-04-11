Viral Video: 'Drunk' girls create ruckus in Gwalior, abuse & hurl stones on neighbour's house; held

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three young girls got drunk and created ruckus in front of the Ravi Nagar Seva Nagar road located in the city's Padav-Phulbagh on late Monday night. They hurled abuses at the neighbours.

When a boy, who was passing by, started recording the incident on his mobile phone, the girls ran after him with stones. The police reached the spot as soon as they were informed about the ruckus, but the girls could not be controlled even by the police personnel.

The women police were called and the three girls were taken to the police station.

According to the information, the two women are hockey players and live on rent in a posh colony. The third woman had come to pick them up after hearing their noise. The girls seemed intoxicated. The police are also getting their medical done. The police were interrogating the girls till Tuesday morning.

The investigation is underway.