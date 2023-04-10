Ahead of new session, Gwalior Collector issues guidelines to break nexus between private schools with shopkeepers as books prices soar

Representational Image | ANI

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Amid parent's complaints of schools pressuring students to buy course books from the listed shops only, the Gwalior collector has issued guidelines under section 144 to break the nexus between private schools and shopkeepers.

Collector Akshay Kumar, in the order, wrote that due to the nexus between the private school operators and the shopkeeper, uniforms, books, shoes, all these items are sold to the parents thrice the number and in return many school operators also take a hefty commission from the shopkeepers.

This is the reason why books are becoming expensive and unaffordable fort the common man. The order of the Collector will be applicable from April 1 and should be followed by all the schools. In case of negligence by any school director, a case will be registered against them.

As per the order:

1. The school administration should upload the lists of books for new session prior to final exams. The same list should also be put up on a school notice board.