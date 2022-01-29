Bhopal: MPPTC vows to provide quality power supply 24X7

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company, Sunil Tiwari, while addressing the employees of the transmission company during Republic Day celebrations, asked his staffers to gear up to face new challenges in New Year and set a goal to supply power 24X7 without interruption in the state, a press release stated on Friday.

Tiwari said, In the last two years, despite the adverse circumstances of corona, the transmission company completed all its construction related work on time. It is also a matter of pride that during this period the power supply was not interrupted due to the transmission company's fault at any place in the entire state.

He said, In order to strengthen the transmission network in the state, besides the construction of 938 km of ultra high pressure circuit lines, eight new ultra high pressure sub-stations have also been constructed this year. Additional power transformers have been installed in 15 sub-stations so that along with uninterrupted power, the consumers of the state can get quality power of proper voltage.

He praised workers for working continuously despite the flood and hailstorm in most of the parts of the state including Gwalior-Chambal region. They are brave and diligent, he added.

Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company has set new benchmarks by completing many unprecedented works in 2021, he further said. The company created a new record by supplying maximum power demand of 15692 MW on December 24, 2021, without interruption, said Tiwari.

ALSO READ Indore: 3 accused get 6 years imprisonment in Bhaiyu Maharaj suicide case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 01:11 AM IST