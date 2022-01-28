Indore: 3 accused get 6 years imprisonment in Bhaiyu Maharaj suicide case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district court of Indore held a final hearing in Bhaiyu Maharaj suicide case on Friday. The court convicted the chief sewak Vinayak, driver Sharad and caretaker Palak into the suicide case. All the three accused have been sentenced to six years imprisonment.

Bhaiyu Maharaj had committed suicide with his licensed revolver on June 12, 2018. During the hearing, the court said that the accused had tortured Bhaiyu Maharaj for money and he committed suicide.

The police had arrested the accused in January 2019. During the investigation, the then CSP Surendra Singh had said that the police had found a diary from Maharaj. In which, Maharaj had written that he was troubled by his life and he would leave his life. He had described the accused Vinayak as a confidant in the diary, Singh added.

Earlier, the lawyer of the accused Vinayak had also approached the Supreme Court regarding the bail. The Supreme Court, however, said to bind up the matter within six months but because of COVID, the SC gave Six months time again.

According to reports, a total of 32 witnesses were produced before the court including Bhaiyu Maharaj’s second wife Ayushi, Daughter Kuhu and his sister.

