FPJ-Ed: IIM Indore’s 12th Conference on Excellence in Research and Education from June 3

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore has announced plans to hold its 12th Conference on Excellence in Research and Education from June 3 to June 5.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Digital Decade: E-Learning, E-Business, and E-Working”.

The institute said that the conference will be held in hybrid mode but added that the mode may change according to Covid-19 situation.

IIM Indore says that this decade has transformed how work, education, and business are being executed.

“Managers have digitized their companies (E-working), educators have transformed physical institutions/classrooms into digital platforms of learning (E-learning), and banks & financial institutions launched digital outreach to clients (E-business). In fact, the digital transformation is not limited to businesses, but it is spread out among individuals and brands. CERE 2022 explores the research opportunities in the digital decade and the current transition to e-learning, e-business, and e-working to understand transformation from physical to digital presence,” the premier b-school said.

Timelines

Paper submission deadline: March 15

Intimation of acceptance: April 18

Early bird registration opens: April 19

Early bird registration deadline: April 30

Late registration deadline: May 7

Discipline

Digital business operations (Conference theme track)

Business economics and finance

Business policy and strategic management

Communication in business and research

Entrepreneurship

Information systems in management

Marketing management

Operations management and quantitative techniques

Organizational behaviour and human resource management

Liberal studies and management

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 10:15 AM IST