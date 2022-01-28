Indore: PS chairs meeting on Pithampur

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To accelerate industrial activities in Pithampur area a meeting under the stewardship of principal secretary (Energy) Sanjay Dubey was held on Thursday. At the meeting, he gave necessary instructions to the officials for the betterment of power supply to the industrial area which will be helpful in encouraging industrial activities in the area.

He instructed the power company to provide all possible help to the industrialists of Pithampur.



"The government is committed towards promoting industrial activities. The power company should provide all possible help. If needed, work will be done on new power transformers and new lines," said PS Dubey.

Dubey discussed various issues and topics with the operators and representatives of of Pithampur Audyogik Sangathan in the meeting.

Dubey said that all the new industries which are going to be established in Pithampur in the coming time will get quality power supply on time.



On this occasion industrialists Devendra Jain, Rahul Nagar, Sanjay Goyal, PK Bandi, Dharmendra Pandya, Dinesh Mishra, Satish Kumar, Vikas Kumar and others were present.

Industrialists expressed satisfaction over the power supply system. Amit Tomar, Managing Director of West Discom said that tripping has been reduced as compared to earlier, it will be further more minimized. He said that the local problems of the industrialists would be resolved immediately, appropriate initiative would also be taken to resolve them from the state level. He said that the works of power transformers, lines, poles etc would be done on time for new industries.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:15 AM IST