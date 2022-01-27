Bhopal: Meeting of committee on reservation in promotion held, decision in next meeting to he held on 2 February

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Meeting of a group of ministers constituted to find a solution to reservation in promotion of government employees was held on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by home minister Narottam Mishra.

Talking to the media, Mishra said that the next meeting of the group of ministers will be held on February 2. “We expect that in the next meeting of the group of ministers that is scheduled on February 2, final decision on this crucial issue of reservation in promotion could be taken,” said Mishra.

Other members of the committee including water resource minister Tulsi Ram Silawat, forest minister Vijay Shah and school education minister Inder Singh Parmar were present through video conferencing. Senior officials of the state government including ACS General Administration Department Vinod Kumar, ACS water resourced department SN Mishra, principal secretary Manish Rastogi, PS Law Gopal Shrivastava and secretary finance Ajit Kumar were also present in the meeting.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, in April 2016, had cancelled the decision taken by the erstwhile Digvijay Singh government related to reservation in promotion of the state government employees.

Later, Shivraj government appealed against the High Court’s decision in the Supreme Court and had urged the apex court to continue with reservation in promotion but since then the case is pending.

Thousands of government employees have retired without getting promotion that was due to them as the matter is pending in the court.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan constituted a committee of ministers to find a solution for ‘reservation in promotion’- that has become a major issue for the government employees. The committee is expected to find an amicable solution that is accepted to all the stakeholders and the issue is settled out of court.

