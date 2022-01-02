Bhopal: MPHRC seeks report from BMC, health department in stray dogs mauling girl incident

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sought report into an incident wherein a four- year-old girl was mauled by stray dogs in Bagh Sewania area in the city on Saturday. The MPHRC has asked Bhopal Municipal Corporation and health department authorities to submit report within a week.

The girl who received severe injuries is undergoing treatment at a hospital, sources said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. The video shows girl chased by stray dogs, how they pulled her to ground and bit her.

A passerby who saw the incident pelted stones at the dogs and rescued the girl.

According to reports, the girl, a daughter of a labourer working at a construction site, was playing outside her house when five stray dogs attacked her.

The MPHRC has sought a detailed report from BMC on various points - like actions taken report under animal birth control (dog) rules 2001, the number of dogs sterilised in 2021, number of street dogs removed from streets in every municipal ward.

Commission has also sought a copy of monthly monitoring committee meetings on animal birth control rule, like number of street dog bites, action taken in each incident, compensation paid to victims, copy of medical report of victims etc.

Not first incident

This is not the first such incident that has occurred in the city. The stray dogs have become a terror in the city but BMC swung into action only after incidents take place. The stray dogs had mauled a seven-year-old girl in Koh-e-Fiza, last year.

In 2019, a six-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in old city areas.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10:01 PM IST