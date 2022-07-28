Bhopal : MP wins 'Government Sector Initiative Award to Promote Digital Learning' at 24th World Education Summit in Hyderabad

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Madhya Pradesh has been appreciated in higher education at the national level as The Higher Education Department of the state has received the "Government Sector Initiative Award to Promote Digital Learning" at the 24th World Education Summit in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Commissioner Higher Education Deepak Singh received the award during a two-day international event on Innovation in Education.

According to a communiqué, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav appreciated and congratulated the departmental officers and employees for this achievement of Madhya Pradesh. He said, "The state got this award for doing excellent work in the field of digital learning in the context of National Education Policy. With this encouragement, the state will be able to do better work in the field of higher education in future also."

During the event Commissioner, Deepak Singh stated that Madhya Pradesh is the second state to implement the National Education Policy 2020. Along with implementing the National Education Policy by the department, the work has been done to connect students with employment through activities like vocational subjects, projects, internships, apprenticeship and community engagement for skill development.

The official statement further said while addressing the event Singh added, "The arrangement of DG locker is available in all the government universities in Madhya Pradesh. With this, students can find their mark sheet, degree, duplicate mark sheet, migration certificate etc., anywhere."

He also mentioned that the department is doing innovation, digital initiatives - creating an integrated portal, online admission, e-education, e-content creation, online training, virtual classes and teaching through Doordarshan.