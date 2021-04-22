Bhopal: MP Union minister Prahlad Patel threatens youth with slap after he complains about oxygen cylinder

Bhopal: At a time when the state is fighting against the corona pandemic, the BJP leaders are scarcely able to control their tongue.

On Thursday, when a youth complained to Union minister Prahlad Patel about the scarcity of oxygen, he told the youth to better his language; otherwise he would get two tight slaps.

Youthís mother, down with corona, is admitted to a hospital, but he could not arrange an oxygen cylinder for her.

The youth told Patel that he had been running from pillar to post for an oxygen cylinder, but the hospital was not providing it.

One cylinder worked for five minutes and then stopped. On hearing the youthís problem, Patel got angry and said that the youth would get two tight slaps from him.

Patel is an MP from Damoh and went to inspect a corona-care centre.

After that incident, the Congress criticised Patel. Congress leader KK Mishra said before the Vidhan Sabha by-election, every patient was being sent to hospital by car.

But after the election, people were threatened with slaps, Mishra said, adding that this was the real character of the BJP leaders.