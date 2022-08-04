Bhopal: MP Tourism gets Bronze Award for ‘Khushiyan Tere Piche Chale’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Tourism has received the prestigious e4m Golden Mikes Award 2022 for its Wellness Radio Campaign.

Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla expressed happiness on this achievement and congratulated the officials and employees of the tourism department.

Shukla said that Madhya Pradesh Tourism has got the bronze award in the creative category for the radio campaign ‘Khushiyan Tere Piche Chale’.

Deputy director Deepika Rai Choudhary received the award on behalf of the department of tourism.

The 10th edition of the award was held at Taj Hotel, Mumbai recently. The Golden Mic Awards are the premier radio advertising award given by the Exchange4Media Group. It is awarded in categories including Creativity, Promotion, Innovation, Broadcaster, Regional Language Radio. There were over 300 entries in various categories.