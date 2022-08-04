e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: MP Tourism gets Bronze Award for ‘Khushiyan Tere Piche Chale’

Golden Mikes Award 2022 presented at Taj Hotel, Mumbai.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 02:37 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Tourism has received the prestigious e4m Golden Mikes Award 2022 for its Wellness Radio Campaign.

Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla expressed happiness on this achievement and congratulated the officials and employees of the tourism department.

Shukla said that Madhya Pradesh Tourism has got the bronze award in the creative category for the radio campaign ‘Khushiyan Tere Piche Chale’.

Deputy director Deepika Rai Choudhary received the award on behalf of the department of tourism.

The 10th edition of the award was held at Taj Hotel, Mumbai recently. The Golden Mic Awards are the premier radio advertising award given by the Exchange4Media Group. It is awarded in categories including Creativity, Promotion, Innovation, Broadcaster, Regional Language Radio. There were over 300 entries in various categories.

Read Also
Bhopal: Rs 85 lakh found at MP govt clerk's home; he consumes toxic liquid during police search
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: MP Tourism gets Bronze Award for ‘Khushiyan Tere Piche Chale’

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi tomorrow in Delhi

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi tomorrow in Delhi

Mumbai: Number of BMC wards come down to 227; here's how it will affect Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Number of BMC wards come down to 227; here's how it will affect Shiv Sena

Gujarat: Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Rawal resign from party's primary membership and...

Gujarat: Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Rawal resign from party's primary membership and...

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for bidding of five Nerul plots including partially CRZ plot

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for bidding of five Nerul plots including partially CRZ plot

CUET-UG scheduled for Aug 4 postponed at few centres across 17 states, read details here

CUET-UG scheduled for Aug 4 postponed at few centres across 17 states, read details here