Bhopal: MP Sumitra Fumes Over Alleged Discrimination

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP Rajya Sabha member Sumitra Valmiki has accused Jabalpur District Collector Saurav Kumar Suman of discriminating against her at a function held on International Day of Yoga.

She said chair was not provided to her on the dais and was asked to sit on chairs kept at the back. She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working hard to end discrimination while laying stress on treating everyone equally but society still had narrow-minded people.

She has complained about it to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma and other senior party leaders. Her supporters protested against Jabalpur collector and burnt his effigy. Later, collector called her and sought apology.

However, she did not accept collector’s apology and said that she would raise the matter in Parliament. She also accused district administration of not giving the bouquet to her at government programmes as she comes from dalit community.

She asserted that when CM saw her sitting at the back during the programme, he called her to come in front row and sit on the chair.

