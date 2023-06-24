 Bhopal Metro To Be Tested In Twin Modes Of Operation
A Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation official said that metro train had been designed to operate through two modes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Metro Train Corporation is making large-scale preparations to conduct trial run of Bhopal Metro Train in September. During the trial run, train will be operated with and without driver.

A Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation official said that metro train had been designed to operate through two modes. In GOA -2 operation mode, the train is operated by the driver. In GOA 4 operation mode, train is operated without driver.

Sources said Metro Train Coaches have been designed to make the passengers’ journey comfortable. Each coach of Metro Train will have four fire and smoke alarms, which will alert the controlling unit during an emergency. In addition, every coach will be equipped with firefighting system. Passengers will experience personalised cooling in every coach of the train.

The infrastructure work of Bhopal Metro has been expedited. Most exterior works have been completed. Interior work of Metro stations is underway. Other than this, 1.5-km rail line has been laid.

