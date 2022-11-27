e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: MP shooters hit the bull’s-eye to win 3 medals

65th National Shooting Championship

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 12:00 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On day six of 65th National Shooting Championship, Madhya Pradesh shooters won one gold and two silver medals on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh's total medal tally stands at four including one gold, two individual silver medals and one bronze medal.

Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy, Bhopal, is hosting 65th National Shooting Championship (pistol events), which began on November 20 and will end on December 12.

The tournament's pistol events began for women's category on Saturday. MP Academy shooter Nancy Solanki won an individual silver medal in 25-metre standard pistol woman. Saif Khan won individual silver medal in 25-metre standard pistol men category.

The MP shooters also won two medals in team events. On Saturday, Saif Khan, Hariom and Akshay Tambe won a gold medal in 25-metre standard pistol men's team event.

Earlier, MP shooters Yash Raj Yadav, Hariom and Akshay Tambe won a bronze medal in the 25-metre pistol junior men civilian team category.

About 6,500 shooters will participate in the tournament from all over the country. All the shooters will reach venue on different dates.

