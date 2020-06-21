Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur appears after 3 months on Yoga Day

BHOPAL: Member of Parliament from Bhopal Pragya, out of action during the three months of lockdown, appeared in BJP office on Sunday, when International Yoga Day was observed.

She also performed some yogic exercises in the party office. The Congress alleged that she was absent from the city during the corona pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The Congress also put up a poster saying that whosoever had found her would be rewarded.

Reacting to the Congress’s poster, Pragya said her eyesight had weakened and she put on lot of weight.

She held the UPA government responsible for it, saying she had been tortured so much that she fell ill.