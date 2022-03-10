Bhopal: MP Karmchari Manch collects 1 lakh signatures, demands Old Pension Scheme, stage protest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Karmchari Manch handed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a memorandum on Thursday with signatures of 1 lakh staffers from across the state, demanding to re-launch the Old Pension Scheme.

They staged a protest outside Vallabh Bhawan on Thursday against the government's indifference towards their long term demand.

They had launched the signature campaign on November 29 last year and ran it for 100 days before handing over the memo to Chouhan, said the president of the state body Ashok Pandey.

The staffers have been demanding that the government re-introduce the Old Pension Schemes and repeals the New Pension Scheme 2005.

Pandey said that all the rallies and protests have failed to have any impact on the government.

The governments of Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have already re-launched the scheme. The Chhattisgarh government also reinstated the same while reading the budget. And at the same time, the MP government outright refused to do so, he said.

The government has become insensitive to the employeesí causes. They are playing with our future. They have conveniently handed over our future into the hands of the private companies. They have snatched the support of 55,000 NPS holders and 48,000 permanent employees, said Pandey.

ìNSDL Technology Trust and Research Company (Mumbai) deducts 10% of the pension and other funds from the salary of the employees every month. But on retirement, they pay only Rs 500 as a pension. How are we supposed to run our household with that sum?î he asked.

The company has Rs 36000 crores of these employees deposited with it. They should either give the money monthly as a pension or return the entire money back, said Hari Singh Solanki, another office bearer of the body.

The government should be supporting the employees and investigating the misappropriation of funds by the company, he said.

Instead, they are simply neglecting us, he added.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:42 PM IST