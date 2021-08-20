Bhopal: MP boxer Bisht flies to Dubai; to represent India at Asian Championship

Advertisement

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh boxer Aman Singh Bisht has been selected in the national team for Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships to be held in Dubai, said State Academy on Friday.

Bisht plays under the 92-kg weight category for the junior team and will represent India in Dubai in the same category.

Bisht left for the tournament along with the delegation to the championship that was inaugurated on Thursday in Dubai.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated Bisht on his selection and wished him luck for the tournament through a tweet.

The Official Draw was held on Thursday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Altogether 132 youth and 136 junior boxers are attending in the ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai therefore the total number of boxers is 268.

The 10-day long tournament began on Friday and the team including Bisht managed to reach there in time despite a little hiccup at the airport. India’s junior boxing team was reportedly asked to return from the Delhi Airport on Wednesday as they didn’t have Covid-19 antigen test reports.

