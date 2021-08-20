Bhopal: Every district in MP to have airstrip: Chouhan

Advertisement

Bhopal: Announcing that every district of the state will have a airstrip chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to rename Jabalpur airport after Rani Durgavati, as per officials.

Born in Chandel Rajput dyanasty, Rani Durgavati ruled Gondwana from 1550 to 1564.

The CM announced that with airstrip in every district ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of connecting small cities with air facility will be realised’.

Requesting the union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during a virtual programme held at the CM House in Bhopal, to rename Jabalpur airport after Rani Durgavati the CM said this would be honour to the sentiments of the people.

Chouhan said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve is that even a citizen wearing ‘Hawai Chappal’ should have access to air travel facility. We want this to begin in India as soon as possible. The UDAN scheme is an attempt to realize this resolve. Union civil aviation minister Scindia is engaged in fulfilling this objective with full dedication and dynamism. When Scindia took charge, 424 flights per week were being operated from different places of Madhya Pradesh, but now it has increased to 588 per week.”

The CM said air connectivity was a must for investment. With better air connectivity in Jabalpur, industrial and economic development of the area would take place and tourists would also get facilities. The state government had transferred more than 730 acres of land for the expansion of Jabalpur airport.

He said there was a need to connect Indore with international flights. “Indore is the cleanest city and the first water plus city in the country. It is an important city not only in Madhya Pradesh but also in Central India. Indore has the potential to become the growth engine of the country”, he added.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 11:20 PM IST