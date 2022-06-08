Bhopal: MoU signed between BU and Heartfulness Trust to develop various abilities in students

Barkatullah University |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Barkatullah University (BU), Bhopal and Heartfullness Trust on Wednesday.

Giving this information BU’s public relations officer Prof Shashank Shekhar said, “Barkatullah University is determined to prepare the youth of the university for a challenging future in this competitive world under the leadership of Honorable vice-chancellor Professor RG Rao.”

With the help of Heartfulness Education Trust i.e. Heartfulness Institute, Barkatullah University is going to add another important dimension to this preparation for the life of the students, under which the University will assess the ability of students to adapt emotional flexibility and ability through meditation, he said.

He said with the emergence of new performance metrics like SMU, attention was emerging as an essential life skill.

Keeping this objective in mind, he said, the university would like to infuse certain abilities in students with the help of the Trust such as development of positive thinking, self-reliance, the idea of concentration, removal of mental stress, feeling of peace and stability in mind, change in behavior, feeling of happiness in mind, removal of emotional confusion and tension and experience of inner firmness and self-realization etc..

The MoU was signed by the vice-chancellor of the university Professor RJ Rao and president of Shri Ramchandra Mission Kamlesh D Patel on behalf of Heartfulness Education Trust.

Speaking on the occasion Prof Rao said, “This MoU will prove to be a milestone keeping in mind the challenges in the students’ life. It should be known that honorable Kamlesh D Patel is also the spiritual teacher of the President of the country, Ram Nath Kovind.”

Many professors including DC Gupta and officers of the varsity were present on the occasion.