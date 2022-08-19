Bhopal: MoU signed and exchanged on NRI meet at Indore, CM reviews preparations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Thursday all preparations for ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas’ convention to be held in Indore should be completed on time, as per an official statement.

“Organise the convention in a better way. This is a good opportunity to brand the achievements of Madhya Pradesh. Indore should be kept fully decorated. Indore is number-1 in cleanliness. Put its image in front of the guests”, instructed the CM while speaking to authorities concerned.

CM was reviewing the preparations for the convention at mantralaya.

Secretary to Government of India (GoI) Dr Ausaf Sayeed and additional secretary (GoI) Manika Jain, chief secretary, Madhya Pradesh Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary Health Mohammad Suleman, principal secretary Culture and Tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

As per officials, an MoU was signed and exchanged on the convention between the secretary, GoI and chief secretary Madhya Pradesh.

CM said it should be ensured that maximum numbers of non-resident Indians attend the programme.

He added, “Pravasi Bharatiya convention should be held in a grand way. Make the convention wonderful and memorable.”

It was informed in the meeting that the first Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas was celebrated in the year 2003. So far there have been 16 Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas meets.

The 17th Bharatiya Diwas convention is proposed to be held in Indore from January 8 to 10, 2023.

The President will give Pravasi Bharatiya Samman in the closing ceremony, as per the statement.

CM during the meeting on Thursday received information about the arrangements from Indore collector Manish Singh through a video conferencing.