Bhopal: More than 160 rescued amid incessant heavy rains

Representative Photo | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than160 people were rescued in several parts of the state as incessant rains continue to lash various parts of the state, as per Home minister Narottam Mishra.

The minister said the state’s disaster management teams rescued 150 people in Dewas, 8 in Sehore, and 2 in Sonkatch while they were stuck in the flooding water caused by rains.

Similarly few people were rescued from Sailana in Ratlam and certain other parts of the state. The road traffic on the route from Mandala to Seoni, Orchha to Prithvipur, Chanderi to Lalitpur and Bareli to Pipriya have been stopped.

The home minister also made an appeal to picnickers to avoid outing on Tuesday given the meteorological department’s warning regarding further heavy rains.