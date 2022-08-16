MP Rain Woes: CM to visit Narmadapuram, appeals for public cooperation

Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Narmadapuram on Tuesday afternoon to review the flood-like situation arising due to the incessant rains. He will reach there at about 1.30 pm, as per the CM secretariat.

He appealed for public cooperation and pleaded to the people to cooperate with the administration working in the field.

The CM continued to monitor the situation across the state amid heavy rains since morning and is in constant touch with the state control room. He issued necessary instructions to the authorities to tackle the situation and provide relief to people.

Due to continuous rain and the opening of the gates of Bargi, Barna, and Tawa dams, the water level of the Narmada river has increased.

Meanwhile, districts of the Narmada river catchment area have been alerted due to the rising water level in the Narmada river.

The CM reviewed the situation at the dams of the state and inquired with authorities about the water level at the dams.

He discussed precautionary measures with the commissioner and collector of Narmadapuram, Sehore, Harda, Raisen, Vidisha and Bhopal witnessing incessant rains.

The CM said, “It is our effort to release water from the dams in a regulated manner to avoid any unpleasant situation.”

