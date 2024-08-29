 Bhopal Model Sagar Singh Chauhan Bags ‘Mr. Fitness Universe 2024’ Title
Bhopal Model Sagar Singh Chauhan Bags 'Mr. Fitness Universe 2024' Title

28-yr-old Sagar Singh Chauhan who handles social media of Sonu Sood Charity represents India ; takes liquid-protein diet till three months to keep his body lean.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 08:30 PM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-eight-year old model Sagar Singh Chauhan from Bhopal won the title of ‘Mr. Fitness Universe 2024’. Sagar, who represented India, qualified all four rounds including fitness, talent, traditional and Indo-Western and got the title. 

Besides India, participants from 20 countries including Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, Singapore, UAE, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia etc. took part in the Mr. Universe International Fashion Show which was held in Lucknow recently. 

Sagar handles Sonu Sood's social media handles

Sagar who has been modelling since 2017 told Free Press that he participated in the contest for the first time and was preparing for  it for the last three months. “I am elated. It is a matter of pride for me to represent India,” said the model Sagar who handles social media of Sonu Sood Charity across the country.

About his preparation, he said that he worked very hard on his fitness for this contest. “I changed my workout and diet plan for the contest. I was mostly on a liquid and protein diet for three months to keep my body lean. I avoid Roti, rice etc,” he said, adding that “besides, I used to work out one hour daily.”

