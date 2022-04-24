Bhopal: Mob raise slogans as armed cops stand guard to bring them down!

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of people gathered raising slogans around an injured man lying the road as cops, well equipped with sticks and guns, stood attentively to bring the unruly mob down on one command.

Well, don’t be mistaken to take it as a scene from a riot-hit area, rather it was an anti-riot mock drill of the police conducted here on Sunday. Similar mock drills were carried out all across the state on the day on the instruction of the Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena.

Police carrying out a mock drill in Bhopal on Sunday | FP

The drills were organised in wake of the coming festivals in the state and to check the police preparations to meet any exigency. The mock drill has also given a chance to assess the requirement of the police force to handle any violent situation.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 11:06 PM IST