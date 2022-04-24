Bhopal: Wife, in-laws booked for abetment to suicide after property dealer hangs self

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against wife and in-laws of a property dealers for abetment to suicide. The man, identified as Vinay Rajak, had allegedly hanged himself to death over the alleged harassment by his wife and in-laws at Kolar area on April 20. Chuna Bhatti police station in-charge told media that Vinay was found hanging at his house.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The man had left a suicide note in which he has accused his wife Arti and her family members of harassing him and which made him take the extreme step.

The couple got married a decade ago and has two daughters. Three years ago Arti left him and moved to her parents’ home. During the initial investigation, police have found that the relationship between the couple soured soon after their love marriage. The woman’s parents allegedly interfered in their affairs and supported Arti. The brother of the deceased too has accused Arti and her parents of harassing Vinay.

The police have registered the case under section 306, 34 of IPC against Arti Kushwaha, Sashi Kushwaha, Ganesh Kushwaha, Avnish Kushwaha and others.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 11:05 PM IST